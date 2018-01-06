Zinnia Moldonado (WBZ-TV)

Zinnia Maldonado is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV. She came to WBZ in July of 2021 from FOX61 CT where she was a reporter and fill-in anchor.

While in Connecticut, she covered a wide range of stories including a historic visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and the Jennifer Dulos disappearance case, which gained national attention. She also took viewers' questions straight to the Governor during the COVID-19 pandemic and investigated how the state's homeless population was impacted.

Zinnia started her career as a Multi-Media Journalist for PBS, outside of Philadelphia. She graduated magna cum laude from Penn State University with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Digital Media Trends & Analytics.

Zinnia is a native of Philadelphia and says she is excited to explore Boston, another city founded on strong history and patriotic spirit. She is also a proud member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.