Watch CBS News
CBS News Boston

Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS Boston

Moldonado-2022.jpg
Zinnia Moldonado (WBZ-TV)

Zinnia Maldonado is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV. She came to WBZ in July of 2021 from FOX61 CT where she was a reporter and fill-in anchor.

While in Connecticut, she covered a wide range of stories including a historic visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and the Jennifer Dulos disappearance case, which gained national attention. She also took viewers' questions straight to the Governor during the COVID-19 pandemic and investigated how the state's homeless population was impacted.

Zinnia started her career as a Multi-Media Journalist for PBS, outside of Philadelphia. She graduated magna cum laude from Penn State University with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Digital Media Trends & Analytics.

Zinnia is a native of Philadelphia and says she is excited to explore Boston, another city founded on strong history and patriotic spirit. She is also a proud member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

First published on January 6, 2018 / 11:27 AM

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.