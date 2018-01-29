Zack Green WBZ-TV

Zack Green is the weekday morning meteorologist for CBS Boston's WBZ-TV. He also provides weekday morning forecasts for the station's live streaming network CBS News Boston.

A Rhode Island native, Zack joined WBZ-TV in June 2019. Prior to that, he was the weekday morning meteorologist for NBC10 in Providence, Rhode Island. Zack spent his early TV years in Montana and North Carolina.

Zack graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in Atmospheric Sciences.