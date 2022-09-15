WBZ-TV's Mike Uva CBS Boston

Mike Uva is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for WBZ Sports. He joined WBZ in August 2022.

A Massachusetts native, Uva most recently worked in South Carolina at WACH FOX and GamecockCentral.com. A two-time Emmy award-winning sportscaster, Uva has been recognized four times by the RTDNAC with sportscaster of the year honors and twice by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

Before getting his start in TV at WXVT in Greenville, SC, he worked as a correspondent for ESPNBoston.com covering high school sports.

Uva is graduated of St. John's Prep and Assumption University where he played four years of collegiate football.