Liam Martin is a morning anchor for WBZ News. He joined WBZ-TV in June of 2015.

Liam grew up on the South Shore and now lives there with his wife and two children.

Prior to joining WBZ, Liam worked as a general assignment reporter at WCVB-TV in Boston and as an evening anchor and reporter for WILX-TV in Lansing, Mich. In 2011, he was named "Best Reporter" by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Liam began his journalism career as a Celtics columnist for the New England Sports Network.

He earned an undergraduate degree in Government from Harvard University and a master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University.

Liam is an avid Boston sports fan and is proficient in Spanish and French.

