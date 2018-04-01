Ken MacLeod WBZ-TV

Ken MacLeod is a general assignment reporter and anchor at WBZ-TV News.

Before joining the Boston-based station, MacLeod worked at CBS affiliate WKMG-TV in Orlando, Florida, where he co-anchored the station's morning program and the top-rated noon news for three years. Prior to working in Orlando, MacLeod was co-anchor and reporter for the #1 rated noon news at WAGA-TV (CBS/FOX) in Atlanta, Georgia. He was also news anchor and interim co-host of "Good Day Atlanta," the station's most-watched morning program. MacLeod worked as a general assignment reporter for the station from 1990 to 1996.

MacLeod's extensive reporting resume also includes assignments at WXIA-TV (NBC) in Atlanta and WLEX-TV (NBC) in Lexington, Kentucky. During his broadcasting career, he has received numerous honors including nine Southern Regional Emmy Awards for spot news, series, general feature, news writing and outstanding field reporting. He also received 19 additional Emmy nominations in virtually every reporting category.

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, MacLeod received a bachelor of science degree in Broadcast Journalism from Boston University. While attending college he interned for WBZ-TV and WNAC-TV. MacLeod and his family currently reside in the Greater Boston area, close to where his father grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts.

You can reach Ken at kmmacleod@cbs.com.