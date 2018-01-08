WBZ-TV's Katrina Kincade

Katrina Kincade is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

She joined WBZ in April of 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at 22News in western Massachusetts. In western Mass. she covered a variety of topics with a focus on diversity and community stories. Her reporting on birthday parties during the pandemic, earned her a Massachusetts Broadcasters Association award.

A born and raised Bostonian, Katrina is excited to be back home and report in the communities she grew up in. In her free time she volunteers with Special Olympics and is a titleholder in the Miss America Organization.

Katrina is a graduate of American University in D.C. with a bachelors in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sociology.