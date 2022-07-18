Watch CBS News
Local News

Young man pulled unconscious from Upper Pond in Saugus

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SAUGUS - A young man is alive after being pulled from the water in Saugus on Sunday afternoon.

At about 5:20 p.m. state and local police, fire and EMS responded to a call for a young man who had been pulled from Upper Pond at Breakheart Reservation. Police said they don't know who pulled the man from the water and began administering CPR.

The man was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, and state police said he is in "grave" condition.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 8:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.