Young man pulled unconscious from Upper Pond in Saugus

SAUGUS - A young man is alive after being pulled from the water in Saugus on Sunday afternoon.

At about 5:20 p.m. state and local police, fire and EMS responded to a call for a young man who had been pulled from Upper Pond at Breakheart Reservation. Police said they don't know who pulled the man from the water and began administering CPR.

The man was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, and state police said he is in "grave" condition.