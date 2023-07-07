Worcester Police shut down street for investigation at home

WORCESTER - Worcester Police have shut down a residential street for an investigation and told people to stay away from the area for now.

They appear to be focused on a home on Colby Avenue.

"The public is advised to stay away from the area of Colby Ave due to a heavy police presence. More information will be released when it is available," police said in Facebook post.

#BREAKING: An active police investigation along Colby Avenue in Worcester. The only confirmed info we have is that Worcester police are responding to a situation — we’re working to find out the details. Trinity to Colby Avenue are blocked off, so avoid the area. #wbz pic.twitter.com/94mUjlsBps — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) July 7, 2023

Abdul Bilal lives on Trinity Avenue, which connects to Colby, and noticed several ambulances going down the street.

"Never seen something like this. I've been here for probably two years," he told WBZ-TV. "I've never seen a lot of cops and fire trucks, ambulances, different types of cop cars, all this. It's kind of scary."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.