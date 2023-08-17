Worcester Police search for Joaquin and Avery Cancel, taken by their non-custodial parent

WORCESTER - Police in Worcester are looking for two children who were taken by their non-custodial parent on Thursday.

Joaquin Cancel is 11 years old and was wearing white sneakers, red and blue pants and a light blue t-shirt. Avery Cancel is 9 years old and was wearing multi-colored shorts, a t-shirt with Sonic the Hedgehog on it and blue Crocs.

Worcester Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two children who were taken by a non-custodial parent.... Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Police believe they were taken by 47-year-old Tiffany Cancel on Brussel Street. She may be driving a white Buick Rendezvous with New Jersey license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.