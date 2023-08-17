Watch CBS News
Local News

Worcester Police search for Joaquin and Avery Cancel, taken by their non-custodial parent

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER - Police in Worcester are looking for two children who were taken by their non-custodial parent on Thursday.

Joaquin Cancel is 11 years old and was wearing white sneakers, red and blue pants and a light blue t-shirt. Avery Cancel is 9 years old and was wearing multi-colored shorts, a t-shirt with Sonic the Hedgehog on it and blue Crocs.

Worcester Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two children who were taken by a non-custodial parent....

Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Police believe they were taken by 47-year-old Tiffany Cancel on Brussel Street. She may be driving a white Buick Rendezvous with New Jersey license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 4:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.