Worcester Police search for Joaquin and Avery Cancel, taken by their non-custodial parent
WORCESTER - Police in Worcester are looking for two children who were taken by their non-custodial parent on Thursday.
Joaquin Cancel is 11 years old and was wearing white sneakers, red and blue pants and a light blue t-shirt. Avery Cancel is 9 years old and was wearing multi-colored shorts, a t-shirt with Sonic the Hedgehog on it and blue Crocs.
Police believe they were taken by 47-year-old Tiffany Cancel on Brussel Street. She may be driving a white Buick Rendezvous with New Jersey license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
