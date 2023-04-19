Suspect in custody after double stabbing on Clark University campus
WORCESTER - Two men were stabbed on the campus of Worcester's Clark University on Wednesday evening.
Police said the stabbing happened on the basketball court in the school's athletic complex during a fight. A third man was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Neither the suspect nor the victims were Clark students. The victims were taken to the hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.