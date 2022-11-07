Woman killed in Taunton crash after suspect flees State Police

TAUNTON - A woman was killed when her car was struck by a man who was being investigated by State Police.

At about 2 p.m. in Middleboro Monday, members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a Toyota Highlander being driven by 34-year-old Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Medford. The suspect allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed.

State Police say members of the task force were in unmarked cruisers and did not chase the suspect.

The suspect's SUV crashed into a car on Kingman Road in Taunton several minutes later. A woman in the other car suffered fatal injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Police said Bannister-Sanchez fled on foot after the crash but was stopped by bystanders and a trooper.

He was taken to Morton Hospital and will face criminal charges.