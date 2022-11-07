Watch CBS News
Woman killed in Taunton crash after suspect flees State Police

TAUNTON - A woman was killed when her car was struck by a man who was being investigated by State Police. 

At about 2 p.m. in Middleboro Monday, members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a Toyota Highlander being driven by 34-year-old Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Medford. The suspect allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed. 

State Police say members of the task force were in unmarked cruisers and did not chase the suspect. 

Taunton crash
A woman was killed in a crash on Kingman Road in Taunton CBS Boston

The suspect's SUV crashed into a car on Kingman Road in Taunton several minutes later. A woman in the other car suffered fatal injuries. Her identity has not been released. 

Police said Bannister-Sanchez fled on foot after the crash but was stopped by bystanders and a trooper. 

He was taken to Morton Hospital and will face criminal charges.  

