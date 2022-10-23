Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in early morning Mattapan shooting

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.

Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 12:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.