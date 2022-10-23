Woman killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan.
It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.
Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.
No further information is currently available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.
