Woman hit by falling metal box at Harvard station suing MBTA

BOSTON - The woman who was hit by a falling utility box at the Harvard T station earlier this month is now suing the MBTA.

The woman, who has only been identified as a 28-year-old PhD student at Harvard University, was hurt when the metal box fell from a column at the station in Cambridge on May 1. The MBTA said she went to the hospital with minor injuries.

A metal box fell at the Harvard MBTA Station in Cambridge, May 1. CBS Boston

In announcing the lawsuit Wednesday, her attorney said she ended up with "a detached clavicle from her shoulder that will require ongoing and long-term medical treatment."

Attorney Thomas Flaws said the injury also "impacted her rigorous academic schedule during a crucial time for students."

An MBTA investigation found metal support straps that secured the utility box to the column had corroded. A total of fourteen boxes were installed at three MBTA stations more than a decade ago, but had been obsolete for years. All have been removed.

"We are troubled by the ongoing issues at Harvard station and throughout the overall MBTA transit operation. With reasonable attention and maintenance, this incident would have been prevented," Flaws said in a statement.

"We intend to find out exactly what is causing dangerous objects to repeatedly detach or fall from the ceiling at the Harvard station. We want to ensure no rider utilizing public transportation is ever injured in this manner again."

Video showed the box falling on a Red Line rider on May 1, 2023. MBTA

There has been no comment yet from the MBTA on the lawsuit.