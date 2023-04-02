Woman falls from apartment window in Mission Hill, sustains life-threatening injuries

MISSION HILL — A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after falling from an apartment window on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Judge Street near the McLaughlin Playground.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the fall.

Boston Police are describing the event as a "very tragic accident."

Neighbors in the area said there may have been a party going on at the apartment the woman fell from.

"It was alarming because I've never seen a crime scene before outside of TV," said Lucy Gucfa. "It was unsettling for sure and I just wanted to know if everyone was okay, mostly, and I still don't really know what's going on."

This story is breaking and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.