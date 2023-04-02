Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman falls from apartment window in Mission Hill, sustains life-threatening injuries

By Tammy Mutasa

/ CBS Boston

Woman falls from apartment window in Mission Hill
Woman falls from apartment window in Mission Hill 00:43

MISSION HILL — A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after falling from an apartment window on Saturday night. 

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Judge Street near the McLaughlin Playground. 

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the fall. 

Boston Police are describing the event as a "very tragic accident." 

Neighbors in the area said there may have been a party going on at the apartment the woman fell from. 

"It was alarming because I've never seen a crime scene before outside of TV," said Lucy Gucfa. "It was unsettling for sure and I just wanted to know if everyone was okay, mostly, and I still don't really know what's going on."

This story is breaking and will be updated with new information as it becomes available. 

First published on April 2, 2023 / 12:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.