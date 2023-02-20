Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 hurt during double shooting inside Woburn home

WOBURN – One person died early Monday morning and another was injured during a double shooting inside a Woburn home.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Washington Street.

One man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. A second was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woburn Police said it appears the two men knew each other and it was not a random act of violence.

No further information is currently available.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 9:18 AM

