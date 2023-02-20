1 dead, 1 hurt during double shooting inside Woburn home
WOBURN – One person died early Monday morning and another was injured during a double shooting inside a Woburn home.
It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Washington Street.
One man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. A second was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woburn Police said it appears the two men knew each other and it was not a random act of violence.
No further information is currently available.
