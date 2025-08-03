Woburn police searching for 8-year-old Micah Jones, missing since Saturday

Woburn Police are looking for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday.

Police said that Micah Jones, 8, may be with his grandfather, 52-year-old Anthony Banks.

Micah was last seen with his grandfather getting into a green Nissan Altima bearing Massachusetts plate 2VLM16. They may be in the Boston or Cambridge area.

Police said Banks was babysitting his grandson and when Micah's mother came home she could not find her son or his grandfather.

Anyone with information is urged to call Woburn Police at 781-933-1212.