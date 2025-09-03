Powerball estimated jackpot soars to $1.7 billion for Saturday drawing after no one won Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing soared to an estimated $1.7 billion after no tickets came up winners of Wednesday's $1.4 grand prize. It would have an estimated cash value of 770.3 million. Both numbers are before taxes.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with a Powerball of 22.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $634.3 million before taxes, Powerball said.

There were no winning tickets sold for Monday night's $1.2 billion grand prize. There have been six jackpots of more than $1 billion in Powerball's 33-year history.

Jackpots rise as more tickets are sold when drawings approach. Wednesday's jackpot, which is also the sixth-largest in lottery history, surpasses a $1.326 billion jackpot that was won in Oregon in April 2024.

No one has won Powerball's grand prize since May 31, when a single ticket in California claimed a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million. So far this year, the jackpot has been hit four times.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.