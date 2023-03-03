Wellesley holding hearing to address pickleball noise complaints

WELLESLEY – Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but it seems not everyone is happy with its popularity.

Noise complaints over the paddle game are leading to a hearing in Wellesley Friday morning.

Wellesley's Recreation Commission will have a meeting at 8 a.m. to discuss the pickleball courts at Sprague Field after residents complained the noise from the sport is too loud.

The Boston Globe reported that multiple neighbors who live near the courts have expressed frustration over the noise, even saying they can't read outside anymore because it's so loud.

The noise in question is the popping sounds made when the plastic perforated ball is hit by paddles on a badminton sized court.

During the pandemic the Sports and Fitness Industry Association said participation doubled.

But that's only meant more people playing on the courts, and more noise complaints from local neighbors.

It's now in the commission's hands to find a solution.