Widespread downpours, severe storms possible on Tuesday

BOSTON - The WBZ NEXT Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the potential of widespread downpours and embedded storms for Tuesday. The week will start off unsettled with rain chances and summer-like humidity both Monday and Tuesday, but fall-like conditions will follow, making for a sweet finish to the week.

Light, scattered showers developed across the area Sunday ahead of a front that is approaching from the south. Most areas received anywhere from a few hundredths to about a .10" of rain. Not a lot, but when 86% of the state is in a severe drought, we'll take what we can get!

As this front gets closer, the risk of showers will continue Sunday night, especially near the South coast through Monday morning. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder, with the best chance of any thunderstorms closer to the Islands and over the ocean, depending how far north the front gets. Nonetheless, showers should exit, and a period of drier weather is expected on Monday with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. It will be brighter to the north, as clouds may hand tough for southeastern MA. It will be rather humid too, with dewpoints in the mid-60s to near 70. Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, warmest where there is more sunshine.

It will remain very humid on Tuesday as a cold front will be approaching from the west. The risk of showers and storms will increase late Monday into Tuesday. The WBZ Next Weather Team is issuing a NEXT weather alert for the potential of these downpours and storms to produce locally heavy rainfall. While most guidance is suggesting most areas will receive less than 1" of rain, there is enough moisture that any strong to severe storm could produce locally higher amounts.

The Storm Prediction Center has also highlighted part of New England in a marginal risk for severe storms on Tuesday. Any strong to severe storm has the capability to not only produce locally heavy rain which can lead to flash flooding, but frequent lightning, and strong to damaging wind gusts. The greatest risk of any storms to develop would be Tuesday afternoon.

Showers and storms are likely to push off the coast by Tuesday evening, and a shift in wind direction will lead to a drop in humidity and temperatures to finish off the week. The feel of fall will be in the air as dew points will drop back into the 40s by the end of the week. You can expect crisp mornings with bright and mild afternoons. Temperatures do gradually warm back up into the weekend. Stay with WBZ and the NEXT Weather Team as we'll continue to update the forecast as new information becomes available.

