Heat wave expected to peak Friday, feeling like close to 100 degrees

BOSTON - We're in the dog days of summer.

The excessive heat continues across southern New England for the end of the week and Friday may actually be the most oppressive day of the stretch.

Mostly sunny skies will bake Massachusetts and likely push most cities and towns towards 90 degrees by early afternoon. Combine that with high humidity and it will feel close to 100°.

Saturday extends this wave one more time but that's only part of the story. A front is approaching us for the first half of the weekend and will spark showers and a storm near sunrise.

The main event will arrive after lunch time with another round of potentially severe storms. These will resemble what happened on Thursday with torrential rain, gusty winds, and hail development. If you have any outdoor plans Saturday, make sure you have a back up plan to head indoors when you hear a rumble of thunder.

There is cooler news at the end of this tunnel!

Sunday finally snaps the hot streak. As the front moves offshore, a north wind will sweep the humidity out of the way and drop temperatures. Expect partly sunny skies with highs leveling off near 80 degrees.