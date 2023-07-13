Weather Alert: Oppressive humidity, threat of showers and storms

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for Thursday night through Friday (and potentially through much of the upcoming weekend).

It is the same old story. This pattern we are in is unrelenting. For the next several days, we will be under a very "juiced up" airmass with oppressive humidity levels and a nearly constant threat of showers and storms.

CBS Boston

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch overnight Thursday for areas west of 495 for the chance of some locally heavy downpours. These storms are expected to weaken significantly as they reach eastern MA early on Friday.

The timing for downpours tonight:

Between 6-10pm in Western MA

Between 9pm-1am in Central MA

After 1am in Eastern MA, but again, not expecting much action here



CBS Boston



Just take a look at how much rain has fallen in the last 30 days across the area...in many places this is a whole summer's worth of water!

The Weather Prediction Center has a good portion of our area in a "slight risk" for (more) excessive rainfall both Friday and Sunday.

CBS Boston

Obviously given what just occurred last weekend, there is a heightened concern for Western MA, Vermont and all areas that experienced flooding just a few days ago.

Most of the rivers that went into flood stage have since receded below flood levels but remain very swollen and ripe for more flooding.

CBS Boston

This pattern is not one conducive to "severe" weather or thunderstorms, the primary threat being locally heavy rain and flooding.

CBS Boston

Searching for some good news? If you have the ability to alter your outdoor plans this weekend, I would favor Saturday as the "driest" day. It will still be very humid and carry a pop-up shower risk, but the coverage of rain will be much less than Friday and Sunday.