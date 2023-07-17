Watch CBS News
Weather Alert: Heavy rain, potential flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for July 17, 2023
Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for July 17, 2023 03:18

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer 

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert starting Monday at 5pm for the potential of some flooding rainfall Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of our area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Areas in the flood watch include most of Worcester County, northwestern Middlesex County, Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire and all of Western MA and Vermont.

TIMING:

Storms are likely in western MA between 1-5pm.
The timing in central MA is between 4-8pm.
Eastern MA is unlikely to receive any significant heavy rainfall but may get some of the remnant showers later Tuesday evening.

IMPACTS:

The primary concern with the storms on Tuesday is for more flooding rainfall and heavy downpours.

There is also a smaller risk of lightning, gusty wind, and small hail.

Again, keep in mind that these impacts are much more likely in central and western MA, southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS:

Not expecting nearly as much rainfall as we had on Sunday.

However, there could be some localized spots with 1-2" in a fairly short period of time.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 4:40 PM

