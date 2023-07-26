Weather Alert: Dangerous heat building for Thursday and Friday

BOSTON - Let's face it, when July goes into our record books, it'll likely be defined as one thing: WET.

Most towns have seen a Summer's worth of rain in the last month, while truly hot temperatures have been nearly non-existent. That's about to change.

The WBZ Next Weather Team has issued a Next Weather Alert for the building heat and humidity over the next few days.

Let's break down the threats day-by-day.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will feature a ton of sunshine, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 80s to near 90. The best chance for hitting 90 will be across the Merrimack Valley into MetroWest

Importantly, the day will remain dry, allowing for any clean-up efforts to get underway after Tuesday was filled with severe storms.



Thursday:

The worst of the heat and humidity will peak on Thursday, with some heat indices exceeding 100°! Some of the hottest temperatures we've felt in about a year. But it's not just the heat we have to worry about. A line of strong to severe storms will crash through New England in the afternoon, bringing with it another round of torrential rain and strong wind. There is even a non-zero chance for a tornado in New England.

Friday:

While the air temperatures will be warmer than Thursday, the humidity relaxes a bit, so the heat indices won't be as extreme. Still, Friday will be a day that moderation will be needed in the most intense part of the day. Highs will top out in the middle 90s.

Saturday:

By Saturday, temperatures will reach either side of 90°. This will likely be the last day in the heat wave before cooler air spills in behind a cold front.

