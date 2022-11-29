Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.

RAIN TIMELINE:

Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We get about six hours of heavy downpours, expecting the rain to taper off between 8-10 p.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Rainfall amounts will mainly fall between .5" and 1.0"

Winds will also be a concern on Wednesday. Much like the rain, the winds will ramp up in the afternoon and peak in the evening.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Expecting southerly wind gusts to reach 35-50 mph over most of southern New England later on Wednesday. This could be enough to cause some minor tree damage and a few scattered outages.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Central and Eastern Mass. from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The rain will be long gone by Thursday morning, however the winds will stay quite busy through the day. We anticipate frequent westerly gusts between 35-45 mph through Thursday afternoon. This may lead to a few more limbs down and hamper any efforts to restore power if needed.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Friday looks much quieter and is the pick of the next several days for those looking to put up some outdoor holiday decorations. . . Saturday brings another windswept rain event.