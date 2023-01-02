Watertown schools 'highly recommending' masks until COVID, flu levels drop

WATERTOWN - As Boston adopts a "temporary masking" period for students and staff upon their return from holiday break, a neighboring school system is making a similar ask.

Watertown Public Schools said Monday that it is "highly recommending mask-wearing for both students and staff in WPS until the levels for both COVID and flu go down."

The recommendation comes as COVID levels in the Boston-area wastewater are as high as they've been in almost a year, and flu severity in the state is "very high."

"Many students and faculty are choosing to wear masks to mitigate the risk of catching or carrying illness, and masking will be an enormous help in keeping our schools operating efficiently," the announcement reads. "With infections on the rise, wearing masks not only can prevent illness for our students, but also for our staff."

Students and staff who have COVID test kits at home are asked to test themselves before returning to school on Tuesday.