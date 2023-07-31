Watch CBS News
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting

By WBZ-News Staff

DORCHESTER - One person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Dorchester.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Washington Street and Blue Hill Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said homicide detectives have been requested to the scene.

Police haven't said if anyone has been arrested.

