Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER - One person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Dorchester.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Washington Street and Blue Hill Avenue.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said homicide detectives have been requested to the scene.
Police haven't said if anyone has been arrested.
