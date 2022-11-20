Watch CBS News
Local News

Several people severely injured in Waltham bus crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Waltham Fire Department reports crews responding to serious bus crash on South Street
Waltham Fire Department reports crews responding to serious bus crash on South Street 00:42

WALTHAM -- Several people were severely injured in a bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed on South Street into a tree.

As of Saturday night, there were multiple injuries at the scene. There is no word yet on how serious the injuries were or how many there were.

South Street runs between Route 128 and Route 20 on the west side of Waltham.

This is a developing story.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 11:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.