Walter Hendrick facing gun charges in shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Mattapan

BOSTON - A man is due in court Friday to face charges in connection with the tragic shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Mattapan.

The boy, who has not been identified, was shot and killed inside a home on Fessenden Street Thursday afternoon. Sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team he had been shot in the torso.

No one has been charged with the shooting yet, but 22-year-old Walter Hendrick of Mattapan is accused of leaving the gun in a place where a child could get their hands on it.

He was arrested and charged with improper storage of a firearm where someone under 18 has potential access, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Hendrick will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Friday morning.

The boy was shot and killed inside this home on Fessenden Street, Thursday, July 13, 2023. CBS Boston

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, but they do not believe it was random. Boston Police said they are still "actively reviewing the facts and circumstances" of the incident.