Wachusett Mountain skier dies after crashing into tree

PRINCETON - A skier was killed in a crash on Wachusett Mountain Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the resort said a 67-year-old man hit a tree on an advanced trail around 9:25 a.m. Ski patrols started emergency care before first responders took over.

The Princeton Fire Department told WBZ-TV they went to the resort after a call went out for an unresponsive skier in need of CPR on the Salamander cut off trail.

The incident happened at the Salamander Cut Off Trail on Wachusett Mountain. Wachusett Mountain

"Unfortunately, we have since learned from first responders that the skier has passed away," Wachusett's public relations manager Chris Stimpson said in a statement.

"The entire Wachusett family is grieving this tragic loss. All of our thoughts are with the skier's family and friends."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.