VP Kamala Harris to come to Boston on Thursday

BOSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston on Thursday to talk about the fight for reproductive rights.

Harris will meet with state legislators and local leaders in a roundtable discussion. Then she will travel to Martha's Vineyard for two Democratic National Committee events.

Vice President Harris has said she has a "deep sense of outrage" over the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

 After the decision, protests erupted in Boston. In July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill protecting abortion and reproductive rights.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 5:54 PM

