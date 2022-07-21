Watch CBS News
Vitamin B12 may help people who suffer from anxiety and depression, new study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new study finds vitamin B6, which is a common vitamin supplement, may help patients with anxiety and depression. 

Researchers in the United Kingdom recruited 478 volunteers with anxiety and/or depression and randomly assigned them to receive high doses of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, or a placebo and screened them before and after taking the pills for one month. They found that those taking the B6 supplement saw a significant reduction in their anxiety and depression symptoms compared to placebo. 

They say vitamin B6 supplements may allow some patients to avoid the unwanted side effects of prescription medications. But before starting a new supplement, discuss it with your doctor first. 

