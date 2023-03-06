Watch CBS News
United Airlines planes make contact on Logan Airport tarmac

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – A United Airlines plane being towed on the tarmac made contact with another aircraft at Logan Airport on Monday.

It happened just before 9 a.m.

Two planes made contact at Logan Airport on March 6, 2023. @valeriesrose/Twitter

Massport said an aircraft that was set to depart for Newark made contact with another United plane as it was being pushed back from the gate. The other plane was waiting to depart for Denver.

No one was hurt, Massport said.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 10:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

