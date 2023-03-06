United Airlines planes make contact on Logan Airport tarmac
BOSTON – A United Airlines plane being towed on the tarmac made contact with another aircraft at Logan Airport on Monday.
It happened just before 9 a.m.
Massport said an aircraft that was set to depart for Newark made contact with another United plane as it was being pushed back from the gate. The other plane was waiting to depart for Denver.
No one was hurt, Massport said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.