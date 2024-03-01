Watch CBS News
Unexploded ordinance pulled from Charles River in Needham

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEEDHAM - Fishermen in Needham found an unexploded ordinance in the Charles River on Kendrick Street near the town line with Newton on Friday evening.

The men, who were magnet fishing, placed the device on a sidewalk and called 911. The state's Bomb Squad will need to dispose of it.

Kendrick Street was closed for a time but has now reopened. Residents of Needham, Dover and Wellesley may hear the device being cleared.

March 1, 2024

