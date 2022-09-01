Two New England women join 'Survivor' for 43rd season

BOSTON - Two women with New England ties will be stranded in Fiji for the 43rd season of "Survivor."

Noelle Lambert, a U.S. Paralympian, originally from Londonderry, New Hampshire, and now living in Manchester, New Hampshire, said her goal is to be the first amputee winner of the game. Lambert lost her leg in a moped accident in 2016. She went on to set a U.S. record for the 100-meter dash in her classification at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

"I don't want people to look at me and see that I'm broken," Lambert said. "I want people to look at me and be inspired and motivated."

Jeanine Zheng, a first-generation American, originally from South Hamilton, is a UX designer. The 24-year-old lives in San Francisco now and said she is ready to compete.

"I have with me the grit that m dad had when he came to the States with $50 in his pocket, not knowing the language, not knowing anyone," Zheng said.

"Survivor" will kick off with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. The show is hosted by Emmy Award-winner Jeff Probst.