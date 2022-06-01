Four people killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital; gunman also dead

Four people were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Okla., police said. The gunman is also dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The shooting occurred a little before 6 p.m. local time on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a man armed with a rifle in the hospital's Natalie Building, police said.

Police did not indicate if there were any additional injuries.

ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE: We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus.

Officers are still clearing the building. More info to follow. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 1, 2022

Tulsa police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were still canvassing the building as of 6:20 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.