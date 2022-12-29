Truck hits bridge on Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton

NEWTON - A truck hit a bridge and tied up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton Thursday morning.

State Police said the truck struck the Auburn Street bridge on the eastbound side of the Pike shortly after 9 a.m.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. Police said there were minor injuries.

A truck struck the Auburn Street bridge on the eastbound side of the Pike in Newton Thursday. CBS Boston via Lisa Hughes

The inbound side of the Pike was down to one lane in that area. Newton Police said the bridge is closed to traffic above the highway while it's being inspected.