Transgender Hudson teen shares story, encourages families to understand their children

HUDSON - Of all the demographics within the LGBTQ+ community, transgender individuals often face the highest percentages of threats to their physical and mental wellbeing.

The ACLU said there are currently 491 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in statehouses across the country – most of them deal with transgender rights and healthcare.

Young people, who often begin questioning their identity in middle school, can face pushback from classmates or even their parents. It can make it difficult to feel safe in any of their surroundings.

Max Zalewski, 18, of Hudson, first realized something did not feel right in his body when he was in the seventh grade. Zalewski was born a girl, but it wasn't until he was 15 that he tried on boys' gym clothes for the first time. Things clicked.

"You sort of begin to see yourself in a different way," Zalewski said. "I think it was powerful to have my own reflection in front of me because it really visualized, for the first time ever, there is someone looking back at me that I know and that I feel like I've met before. And I was like, that's me."

Zalewski said his parents were supportive from the start. They had a lot to learn but they did the work. Accepting him and his brother for their transitioning. Yes, Max's brother, Thaia, is transgender too.

"It's really hard to function in a world that doesn't want you to function," said Zalewski. "It's really hard to thrive when there is so much hatred and BS that is going on. It's really great to look at someone and see them thriving and say you know what, I can do that too."

Bob Zalewski and Glenda Bourque are the parents of Max and Thaia.

"I just thought he was to be the person he wants to be," said Bob. "It's my job as a parent to do the same thing I do for him no matter what his gender or orientation is. I just have to get him into adulthood the best I can. We are all god's children. Who are we to judge. God gave you that child, you should cherish that child as a gift from him and do the best you can to get that child into adulthood. That's as simple as it was for me."

"I think it's important to mourn the loss," Glenda said. "Mourn the gender you thought they were and accept who they have become."

This pride month, Max said he wanted families to open their minds to better understand their children. "That's one of the most healing things for someone and it can really help pull them out of that darkness or confusion," said Max Zalewski. "Hang up your beliefs at the door and just look at your kids as your kid. They are always going to be your kid. They are always going to be a part of your life."