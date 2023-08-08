Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado warning issued for Barnstable County until 12:30 p.m.

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - A tornado warning has been issued for Barnstable County on Cape Cod until 12:30 p.m.

The warning from the National Weather Service includes South Yarmouth, West Yarmouth and Yarmouth Port.

An earlier tornado warning was briefly issued for Buzzards Bay, Acushnet and Mattapoisett from just after 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. when it expired.

There have been reports of damage in Mattapoisett, according to WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff.

This is the third tornado warning in Massachusetts today. 

The National Weather Service issued one for the Northborough-Westborough area earlier in the morning. There have been no reports of major damage or an injuries there.

For more information on what to do during a tornado warning, click here.

To check the interactive weather radar, click here.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 9:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.