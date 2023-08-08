Tornado warning issued for Barnstable County until 12:30 p.m.

BOSTON - A tornado warning has been issued for Barnstable County on Cape Cod until 12:30 p.m.

The warning from the National Weather Service includes South Yarmouth, West Yarmouth and Yarmouth Port.

An earlier tornado warning was briefly issued for Buzzards Bay, Acushnet and Mattapoisett from just after 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. when it expired.

There have been reports of damage in Mattapoisett, according to WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff.

This is the third tornado warning in Massachusetts today.

The National Weather Service issued one for the Northborough-Westborough area earlier in the morning. There have been no reports of major damage or an injuries there.

