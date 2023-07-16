Watch CBS News
Local News

All tornado warnings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire expire, no damage reported

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

What to do during a tornado warning
What to do during a tornado warning 01:04

LOWELL – Tornado warnings that had been issued for parts of Middlesex and Essex counties and in New Hampshire on Sunday have expired.

There have been no reports of damage.

The tornado warning was first issued for the area including Chelmsford, Westford, Lowell and Tyngsboro.

A second cell of dangerous weather also prompted a warning near Manchester, New Hampshire as the storm moves northeast.

A new warning was issued until 9:30 a.m. for Southwestern Rockingham County and southeastern Hillsboro County near Pelham, New Hampshire, but that also expired.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 8:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.