All tornado warnings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire expire, no damage reported

LOWELL – Tornado warnings that had been issued for parts of Middlesex and Essex counties and in New Hampshire on Sunday have expired.

There have been no reports of damage.

The tornado warning was first issued for the area including Chelmsford, Westford, Lowell and Tyngsboro.

A second cell of dangerous weather also prompted a warning near Manchester, New Hampshire as the storm moves northeast.

A new warning was issued until 9:30 a.m. for Southwestern Rockingham County and southeastern Hillsboro County near Pelham, New Hampshire, but that also expired.