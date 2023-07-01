Toddler found in hot car at TJ Maxx parking lot in Falmouth, charges pending for mother

FALMOUTH - A toddler was found alone in a hot car in Falmouth and police said charges are pending against the toddler's mother.

It happened Friday afternoon in the TJ Maxx parking lot on Teaticket Highway. Police said the toddler was found alone in an SUV with the engine off. At the time, it was sunny and 78 degrees outside.

Today, 6/30/2023 at approximately 3:52pm, Falmouth Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to... Posted by Falmouth Police Department on Friday, June 30, 2023

Police said they had to break the car's window to get the child out. The child was evaluated by first responders and police said their mother was found inside the store five minutes later.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and police said the mother will face charges.

Police are reminding drivers to never leave children or pets in hot cars because it can be deadly.