Crews detect 'underwater noises' in search for missing Titanic-bound submarine

BOSTON – Rescue crews in the Atlantic Ocean detected potential signs of life on Tuesday as they continue searching for a submersible that went missing during an expedition to the site of the Titanic wreckage.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area on Tuesday. Because of those noises, the operations were relocated "in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises."

The Coast Guard said new searches "have yielded negative results but continue."

CNN reported that the noises were banging sounds.

The 21-foot Titan vessel submerged Sunday morning around 8 a.m. and was expected to resurface at 3 p.m. that day. The crew of the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with the submersible about 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive, the Coast Guard said.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submersibles for deep-sea expeditions, operates the missing vessel. The company did not say whether any of the people on board are paying tourists. It takes them as passengers on its expeditions.

If the vessel is still functioning, it may run out of oxygen around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The wreckage of the Titanic is about 13,000 feet under the surface.

Among the confirmed passengers are British businessman Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman; and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that operates the vessel, is also on it., a British billionaire and adventure traveler, is among the group of those missing.