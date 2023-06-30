TF Green reminds travelers about 'our little airport' ahead of Sumner Tunnel closure

WARWICK, RI - Anyone traveling around the 4th of July holiday can expect they'll have plenty of company. With Boston traffic expected to be challenging the rest of the season, we're looking at other ways for you to save time and money.

Whether by plane, train, or automobile, the crowds of travelers taking a trip over the 4th of July holiday are expected to surpass even pre-pandemic volume.

"In March 2020 we were all told to go home and I haven't seen her in three years since. We're reuniting in her hometown of Cape Cod!" one woman said after landing with her friend.

And those crowds are despite hotel rates reaching record highs.

"I was in Paris last week. There wasn't a single hotel room available in the entire city, and when we did finally find one it was the French equivalent of a Motel 6 going for $490 a night," said CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg.

Airports will stay busy with booked flights through the end of the summer season. And in Boston, that coincides with the significant Sumner Tunnel shutdown. This phase of the project starts July 5 through the end of August, significantly impacting city traffic and access to the airport.

"I love Logan, but I don't like fighting for my life when I'm trying to travel," said one Massachusetts native, landing at TF Green Airport in Rhode Island.

"Really, we want to roll out the red carpet for all you Bostonians to come down here and check out our little airport," said John Goodman of Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

It's why TF Green is reminding travelers it's smooth sailing just about an hour south.

"We have 30 nonstop destinations. We've got nonstops to LA through Breeze airways. It's easy in, easy out. You'll find ample and affordable parking," Goodman added.

Even with those pricey hotel rooms and inflated food costs, gas is actually down about $1.50 compared to last year. While many opt for road trips, Greenberg also recommends looking into on and off Amtrak passes and really affordable cruises.

"I'm just very, very, glad I'm not traveling anywhere for the July 4 weekend!" Greenberg said.

If you are traveling out of Logan this summer, remember Massport recommends two extra hours to get to and from the airport driving. They're recommending the Silver Line, Logan Express, or a ferry ride which will skip you to the front of the line at Logan security.