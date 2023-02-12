Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home
BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after a fire tore through a Brockton home early Sunday morning.
It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home on Central Square.
Flames started on the second floor and spread to the third.
Seven people were taken to the hospital, including a teenager who remains in critical condition.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
