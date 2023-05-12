Watch CBS News
Second round of Commuter Rail tickets for Taylor Swift concerts go on sale Friday

FOXBORO – Additional tickets for concert services to Gillette Stadium area going on sale Friday for people attending this month's Taylor Swift shows.

Train tickets for the concerts on May 20 and 21 go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. through the mTicket app only. No tickets have been added for the May 19 concert.

Last week, the first round of train tickets sold out within a matter of hours. Fans, wanting to avoid the traffic and driving to the show, begged the MBTA to add more trains.

Round-trip tickets will cost riders $20.

The MBTA originally announced its summer concert Commuter Rail services in March, with trains going to Gillette Stadium from Boston and Providence.   

