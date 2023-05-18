Swifties get 'ready for it' as Gillette opens for early merchandise sales Thursday

FOXBORO - Swifties: are you ready for it?

Gillette Stadium announced the Taylor Swift Eras Tour official merchandise truck would be on site Thursday, selling concert gear from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"I think it's really about embracing the fun, embracing the inner child and going and having a fun dance party night and making friends while doing it," said Rachel Zaff, who is getting ready for the show by making friendship bracelets with her sister.

Within minutes of the announcement, the truck – albeit closed – was already in the parking lot, as Gillette employees set up rope for fans to form lines.

"I'll be here at 5 a.m.," said Rebecca Masoian of Pawtucket, who came from work to scope out the setup. "I plan to sit here all day," she told WBZ, after admitting she got out of work Thursday once the merchandise sale was announced.

"On Thursday, the merchandise trailer will be open to the general public and located in Lot 3B on the east side of Gillette Stadium. Please note that the line will be capped to accommodate the 7 p.m. close," a statement from Gillette Stadium read. "Parking for fans purchasing merchandise on Thursday will be accessible via P1 when traveling from the north and P2 for fans traveling from the south. The merchandise trailer will be cashless and items will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis."

Gillette has previously announced that only fans with tickets will be allowed to park in the stadium lot on concert days. As a result, Thursday is the only day for fans without tickets to access the lot.