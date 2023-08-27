Watch CBS News
SUV sought in hit-and-run involving child riding bicycle on Boston Post Road in Marlboro

MARLBORO - Police in Marlboro are looking to identify an SUV that hit a child riding a bike Sunday morning.

It happened at 11:45 a.m. on Boston Post Road. After hitting the child, police believe the SUV went west on Boston Post Road and took a right turn to the rear entrance of Ghiloni Park.

marlborough-hit-and-run-credit-marlborough-police-department-1.jpg
Police are looking for the SUV circled in red that they said hit a child riding a bike on Boston Post Road. Marlboro Police Department

Witnesses described the SUV as gray or light green and possibly a Toyota Highlander.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richardson at 508-485-1212 ext. 36946.

