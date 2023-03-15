SUV crashes into Grafton home

GRAFTON - An SUV crashed into a home in Grafton on Millbury Street Wednesday afternoon. The husband and wife who live in the home were inside and were not hurt.

The SUV was wedged inside home and the deck was destroyed.

First responders say three people and a dog were in the car. Grafton Fire Chief Eric Mathieu says they are all OK.

Investigators do not know what caused the crash, but the house will likely be condemned.

"It is really bad for them, but thankfully injury-wise everything turned out OK," Chief Mathieu said. "There was huge potential that this could have been catastrophic."

The homeowners told WBZ they are shaken up, but grateful they were not hurt.