Suspect charged with breaking into cars in Foxboro Fire Depatment parking lot

FOXBORO - A teen will face multiple charges after he allegedly drove a stolen car to the Foxboro Fire Department and then began looking through other vehicles that were parked there early Monday morning.

Police said the station officer on the overnight shift saw the suspect drive over the fire department's lawn and then get out of the car he was driving and begin breaking into vehicles. Police said vehicles in the fire department parking lot and the lot of a nearby apartment complex had been broken into.

Nicholas Sergent, 18, of Millis was arrested in connection with the incident and faces multiple charges.