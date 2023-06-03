Women take part in 'Strong Women' deadlift competition at Healthworks in Brookline

BROOKLINE - Women of all ages from all across Greater Boston took part in the Strong Women deadlift competition Saturday in Brookline.

At Healthworks in Coolidge Corner, they saw who could lift the most. None of the women are professional lifters but they've all been working for the last few months to achieve athletic feats that felt out of reach.

"I've been with Healthworks and in my time, we have a statement we always say where we're empowering women to be strong and I think this event really showcases that mission," said Lindsey Canty, the fitness director at Healthworks Coolidge Corner.

The WBZ TV reporter lifted 315 pounds. CBS Boston

The big winner was none other than WBZ TV's own Kristina Rex. She lifted a whopping 315 pounds, which she said broke her own personal lifting record.