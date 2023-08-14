State will improve Middleboro intersection where 15-year-old Dylan Levesque​ was hit and killed

MIDDLEBORO - A notorious intersection will soon be getting safety improvements after a teenager crossing the street was struck and killed by a car.

"It was tragic; I mean, I have children, and it was heartbreaking to hear. It was on Mother's Day," Town Manager James McGrail said. He says more change is coming to Route 28 in Middleboro in front of the Hannaford Supermarket.

In May, 15-year-old Dylan Levesque was struck at this intersection while on his way home from work. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. "They did a bunch of tree work to improve sightlines. They came in and repainted everything so that it was clear where the crosswalk was. And also a number new signage went in," McGrail said.

The road is owned by the state, which is working with town officials and state legislatures to make the road safer for both drivers and pedestrians. The intersection includes two nearby elementary schools and a shopping plaza

One of the immediate steps will be to install rapid flashing beacons.

"Each crosswalk will have two beacons installed, so for a series of four. When you touch them, they go off and they emit a bunch of yellow lights and they slow traffic down," McGrail said.

Drivers exiting Hannford's parking lot had mixed feelings.

"I think it's a great idea," said one driver.

"I think it should be a stop light; I don't think it should be flashing," said another driver. "Because there's a lot of traffic that comes in and out of here."

McGrail says Mass DOT will install those rapid flashing beacons at the beginning of the school year, but this is just a temporary fix. McGrail says there is a long-term goal for permanent traffic lights, but the Southeast Regional Planning and Economic Development District must first complete its safety study of the area to determine if it meets all the requirements.

"We are really hoping that it ends with just a simple light, but obviously we understand its their road and they need to go through this exercise," he said.

The town has also applied to make this area a school zone, which will help with speed limits.

